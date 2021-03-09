Advertisement

Three in custody after report of shots fired in Roanoke County

(Alex_Schmidt | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two adults and a juvenile are in custody after an incident, possibly involving an air rifle, Tuesday afternoon.

Roanoke County Police say contract workers doing work at a school along Buck Mountain Road reported being shot at about 3 p.m. Officers had all three suspects detained within 15 minutes, according to a county spokesperson. An air rifle was also found.

No one was hurt and no damage was done to the school.

Charges are pending.

