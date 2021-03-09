Advertisement

Three trailers reported stolen from U-Haul facility on Timberlake Road

Anyone with helpful tips can contact 434-455-6141 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are looking for help following the reported theft of three trailers from the U-Haul facility at 7401 Timberlake Road Saturday.

The first trailer is a 12′ Van Tandem with a Georgia plate: LE54317.

The second trailer is an Auto Transport Trailer with a Florida plate: GDX734.

The thirst trailer is a UBox 5x8 with an Idaho plate: CBU171.

Anyone with security or doorbell footage can contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6065 or upload to the Neighbors Portal. Anyone with helpful tips can contact 434-455-6141 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.

