Advertisement

Two giraffes found dead after barn blaze at Virginia zoo

A two-story barn at Roer’s Zoofari caught fire around 5:30 p.m. Monday night.
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, Va. (AP) — Officials say two giraffes were found dead after firefighters battled a blaze at a Virginia zoo. A two-story barn at Roer’s Zoofari caught fire around 5:30 p.m. Monday night.

The two giraffes were found after the fire was extinguished. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue says no other animals were injured.

It’s unclear how the giraffes died. A cause for the fire wasn’t immediately determined.

A Facebook post from the zoo said it would be closed until further notice.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo credit: WDBJ7
Appalachian Power customers may see increase in monthly bills
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Dale Avenue/Roanoke Vehicle Fire
Two vehicles burned in SE Roanoke fire
Governor Northam updates Virginians on COVID-19 in the commonwealth March 9, 2021
Governor speaks as Virginia’s COVID positivity rate drops to 5.8%
File image
Health district urging people to “pick up the phone” after vaccine scheduling calls go unanswered

Latest News

Businesses can sign up to get on the Distrx app.
Altavista businesses can connect to customers in a new way
Courtesy Wytheville Fire Department
Crews respond to Wythe County brush fire Tuesday
Several girls commemorate the new complex with an honorary groundbreaking Tuesday.
Rustburg softball organization breaks ground on new home base
Master Officer Woodrow W. "Buddy" Dowdy III, a 33-year veteran of the Virginia Division of...
Longtime Capitol Police office dies at age 60
First lady Barbara Bush jokes with journalist Roger Mudd, left, during a reception in...
Roger Mudd, longtime network TV newsman, dies at 93