VDH gives update on weekend J&J mass vaccine clinic in Roanoke

VDH mass vaccine clinic
VDH mass vaccine clinic(WDBJ7)
By Ashley Boles
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts just had two of their largest vaccine clinics at the Berglund Center this past weekend.

8,000 doses of the new Johnson and Johnson vaccine were put into arms. This brings the total number of vaccines given out in the health districts to over 90,000.

While the first ever drive-thru clinics were successful, many people were sent registration links for the vaccine who were not in phase 1B.

According to Dr. Cynthia Morrow, that was a glitch in the system, and the Central Office was immediately notified about the error.

”We are still in Phase 1B, we are not in Phase 1C. The overwhelming majority of people who got vaccinated this weekend were in Phase 1B, but there were some glitches, and people who are not in phase 1B got through. That was a systems issue that has since been fixed. That being said, we still have a lot of people in phase 1B who need to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Cynthia Morrow.

Dr. Morrow could not provide how many more people there are in phase 1B, who have not been vaccinated and want to be vaccinated.

WDBJ7 also asked when phase 1C could begin, and Dr. Morrow did not have an estimated date.

