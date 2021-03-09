Advertisement

Virginia ranked as No. 7 for ‘Best State,’ according to U.S. News & World Report

The interactive Data Explorer tool allows citizens and government leaders to draw comparisons between their own states and others through more than 100,000 charts
(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WDBJ) - The Commonwealth hit well above average in the latest U.S. World & News Report rankings for the “Best State” in the country.

According to the publication, Virginia ranked No. 7 overall based on a group of eight categories: Crime & Corrections, Economy, Education, Environment, Fiscal Stability, Health Care, Infrastructure and Opportunity.

“The rankings are based on more than 70 metrics and tens of thousands of data points. Adding to the annual surveys that determine the weights of the eight categories, U.S. News surveyed more than 26,000 people across the country about their levels of satisfaction with government services and how state governments should focus resources. The data used to compile the 2021 Best States rankings predominantly came from a period predating the COVID-19 pandemic and were not affected by the pandemic’s impact on states.

The Best States rankings are the centerpiece of the U.S. News Best States portal, a platform combining analysis, daily reporting, historical information and photos on state issues. The interactive Data Explorer tool allows citizens and government leaders to draw comparisons between their own states and others through more than 100,000 charts.”

Click here for the complete list.

