WDBJ7+: Better Business Buearu’s 2020 Scam Tracker Report

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Better Business Bureau reported this week it saw a large increase in scams reported over the past year - the majority of which were related to the pandemic. Plus, gift card scams continue to rise not just in southwest Virginia, but nationwide.

The BBB recently released its 2020 Scam Tracker Report. It indicates that half of the people who were scammed last year lost money. In Western Virginia, the riskiest scams of the year came from government agency imposters and online purchases.

Julie Wheeler of the BBB Serving Western Virginia said Tuesday that if you think someone tried to scam you or if you’ve been scammed - you can report it to them to help keep other people from falling victim.

“Because these scams do kind of run a circuit,” she explained. And in a particular week or month, we’re going to be hit more with the auto warranty or the SS number’s been compromised. So it helps us to know so we can be aware when we’re talking to folks on the phone.”

According to the BBB report, nationwide losses from gift card scams totaled nearly $2.9 million.

Wheeler joined us on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk to explain more of the data mined from the report and best practices to avoid being scammed.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.