2 UVA graduates launch diversity, equity, and inclusion company

The University of Virginia Rotunda in Charlottesville.
The University of Virginia Rotunda in Charlottesville.(NBC29)
By Daniel Grimes, NBC29
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two University of Virginia graduates are creating inclusive practices in the workplace. They say the country’s reckoning with racial justice in 2020 sparked their decision to start PIP!

The company leads diversity, equity, and inclusion training.

The trainings are specialized based on a company’s need and require an implementation roadmap.

“If you have one training a year, you’re sitting there in a gym, you have everyone come in for the presentation once a year and then you check it off, you don’t grow fluid in DEI training just like that. So we had to do something different,” CEO Danya Yaqeen Abutaleb said.

The company’s founders hope to foster real change by requiring a series of actions.

“How do we make sure everyone is benefitting from this? How do we make sure everyone is comfortable and welcomed?” COO Taylor Trumble said. “Diversity is important, but that’s just getting people into the room. Inclusion is about feeling embraced and understood where you are.”

For a link to contact the company for a diversity training, click here.

