Boat accident investigation underway in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A search operation is underway after a boating accident in Pulaski County Wednesday.

Two boats collided in Peak Creek.

The Department of Game and Inland Fisheries is heading the search. No further information has been released.

Crews from Pulaski Special Operations, Blacksburg, Christiansburg, the City of Radford and Longshop McCoy are on scene, along with conservation officers.

