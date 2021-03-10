Advertisement

Boat accident investigation underway in Pulaski County

Search and Rescue has staged at Conrad Brothers Marina in Pulaski County after a boat crash March 10, 2021.(WDBJ7)
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A search operation is underway after a boating accident in Pulaski County Wednesday.

Two boats collided in Peak Creek.

The Department of Game and Inland Fisheries is heading the search. No further information has been released.

Crews from Pulaski Special Operations, Blacksburg, Christiansburg, the City of Radford and Longshop McCoy are on scene, along with conservation officers.

