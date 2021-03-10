Christiansburg Town Council votes to re-zone Campbell Town property

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - We now know what will be coming to a parcel of land that is rich in African American history.

We first told you about council’s plan to re-zone what was formerly Capmbell Town two weeks ago. It used to serve as the home of Fannie Mae Simms Campbell where she helped to bring life to the community, but also ran a hospital out of her home for Black residents.

Historians are still working to dig up the history of the property.

On Tuesday, the town voted 6-0 to change that land from general business to multi-family residential to bring more homes to the community.

