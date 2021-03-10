Advertisement

Colonial Elementary cuts ribbon on new school building

By Pete DeLuca
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOTETOURT Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County Public Schools is celebrating the opening of its newest elementary school.

Wednesday, dozens gathered to cut the ribbon for the new Colonial Elementary School.

Building the new school was a multi-year process accomplished through a pandemic and several other challenges.

It replaces the old Colonial Elementary School, which was 75 years old.

“We needed this new school,” said kindergarten teacher Jamie West. “Through the rollercoaster of economic downturns and booming economies, the time had come and we received the go-ahead to build this new school, and now a few years later, we are here.”

The new school building is already in use. It serves more than 400 students in pre-K through 5th grade.

