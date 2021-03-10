Advertisement

COVID-19: Hospitalizations decrease in Virginia Wednesday

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic(WRDW)
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 589,374 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Wednesday, March 10, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,246 from the 588,129 reported Tuesday, a smaller increase than the 1,537 new cases reported from Monday to Tuesday.

[VDH launches central pre-registration website, phone number for COVID-19 vaccine]

[VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia]

Click here for vaccination phases and who is eligible under each phase.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 2,369,608 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Tuesday, up from Monday’s 2,306,251. Wednesday’s numbers have not yet been released.

Governor Ralph Northam said in a briefing Tuesday that in the next week or so, the state is expecting shipments of about 300,000 Moderna and Prfizer vaccine doses, with more Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses to follow. His administration said the state is on track to get vaccines available for everyone who wants to be vaccinated ahead of President Biden’s goal of late May.

6,066,323 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Wednesday, with a 5.8% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, the same as reported Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, there are 9,849 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from Tuesday’s 9,790.

1,136 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from Tuesday’s count of 1,172.

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

48,706 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Northam updates Virginians on COVID-19 in the commonwealth March 9, 2021
Governor speaks as Virginia’s COVID positivity rate drops to 5.8%
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
Brent Gibson, missing since March 3, 2021
‘I need to find him now:’ Search continues for man missing since March 3
Three in custody after report of shots fired in Roanoke County
Phase 1b vaccine eligibility expanded in multiple hometown health districts

Latest News

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
LIVE: House set to vote on $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief, stimulus checks
The state of Texas is officially reopening on Wednesday, which includes lifting its COVID-19...
Texas reopens businesses to 100% capacity, lifts mask mandate Wednesday
Vaccines are helping turn the tide against COVID-19, but experts say people still need to wear...
After pandemic year, weary world looks back — and forward
After Evelyn Shaw received both doses of her COVID-19 vaccine, her doctor wrote a prescription...
WATCH: Grandmother given prescription to hug granddaughter after full vaccination