COVID-19: Hospitalizations decrease in Virginia Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 589,374 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Wednesday, March 10, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,246 from the 588,129 reported Tuesday, a smaller increase than the 1,537 new cases reported from Monday to Tuesday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 2,369,608 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Tuesday, up from Monday’s 2,306,251. Wednesday’s numbers have not yet been released.

Governor Ralph Northam said in a briefing Tuesday that in the next week or so, the state is expecting shipments of about 300,000 Moderna and Prfizer vaccine doses, with more Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses to follow. His administration said the state is on track to get vaccines available for everyone who wants to be vaccinated ahead of President Biden’s goal of late May.

6,066,323 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Wednesday, with a 5.8% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, the same as reported Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, there are 9,849 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from Tuesday’s 9,790.

1,136 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from Tuesday’s count of 1,172.

48,706 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

