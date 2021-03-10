Advertisement

Franklin County students returning to five-day-a-week classroom learning

(WDBJ7 photo)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Franklin County Public Schools students, prekindergarten through 12th grade, will return to in-person learning five days a week, effective Monday, March 29. That will last until June 11. But students who are already under 100% virtual instruction will remain as such through June 11.

That comes from Superintendent Dr. Bernice Cobbs.

In a Facebook post and letter to students, staff, parents and guardians, Cobb says there are FCHS seniors who need additional academic support to meet the requirements for graduation. To achieve that, she says, “Mr. Crutchfield and his staff will invite selected Seniors to return to the high school for 5 days a week in-person instruction beginning Monday, March 15th. Students who are eligible will be notified via parent and student email accounts. However, I want to encourage any Senior who has questions or needs additional information to please contact his or her school counselor.”

Cobb reminds staff, students and visitors that the district continues to require face masks, and says deep cleaning, sanitizing and hand washing will occur regularly. Social distancing of three feet will be used to the greatest extent possible, she says, though there are several rooms where such distancing cannot occur at the high school. So beyond the required masks, students and staff will use a tri-fold shield as an added layer of protection. Face shields, which are optional, will be provided at the request of students or staff who desire additional protection.

Parents and guardians who have additional questions are urged to contact the principals at their children’s schools.

