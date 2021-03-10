Advertisement

Fudge confirmed to serve as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

By Alana Austin
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Cleveland-area Congresswoman, Marcia Fudge, is moving on to serve in the Biden administration as the secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Senators approved her confirmation Wednesday on a bipartisan 66-34 vote.

As the first female and African American Mayor of Warrensville Heights, Ohio, she will now break further barriers by becoming the second Black woman to fill this cabinet post.

The coronavirus pandemic is exacerbating a national housing crisis, but Fudge says she’s ready to tackle these issues at HUD. This comes as millions fall behind on rent and mortgage, and hundreds of thousands of Americans are estimated to struggle with homelessness.

”She’s got a real vision on what we do with housing. She knows the problems in her district and in our state,” said Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio).

Fellow Ohio Democrat, Senator Sherrod Brown, leads the Senate Banking committee. He says new leadership in DC will push for eviction moratoriums, more affordable housing, and expanded loan opportunities for low-income families and communities of color.

”A million Americans got evicted every year prior to the pandemic and we know it’s going to get worse before it gets better - unless we act,” said Brown.

Fudge also has the support of Ohio’s other Senator – Republican Rob Portman.

”She’s proudly a liberal Democrat, and I’m a Republican and proud of that, but we’re friends and we work well together,” said Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio).

Ranking member of the banking committee – Senator Pat Toomey – opposes Fudge’s nomination, based in part on her previous comments about Republicans. At one point, she accused the GOP of not caring about people of color.

”It’s one thing to have strongly-held views and disagreements, but I’m troubled by this...in my mind, they raise questions about your willingness and ability to work with Republicans,” said Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) during Fudge’s nomination hearing.

In response, Fudge acknowledged to members she hasn’t always had the perfect tone. But she promises to reach across the aisle so they can work on the pressing issues of our time.

Fudge also says addressing homelessness will be a top priority as she takes over the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Another goal will be lifting up Americans behind on their housing payments and assisting those facing foreclosure because of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Northam updates Virginians on COVID-19 in the commonwealth March 9, 2021
Governor speaks as Virginia’s COVID positivity rate drops to 5.8%
Brent Gibson, missing since March 3, 2021
‘I need to find him now:’ Search continues for man missing since March 3
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
Three people are in custody after reports of shots fired along Buck Mountain Road in Roanoke...
Three in custody after report of shots fired in Roanoke County
Phase 1b vaccine eligibility expanded in multiple hometown health districts

Latest News

The Northam administration responded to controversy surrounding the Virginia Parole Board...
Northam administration responds to parole board controversy
People marched across the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Bridge in Roanoke to mark the...
Roanoke remembers anniversary of Selma to Montgomery March
Courtesy WWBT
Half the staff: Louisa County Confederate flag to fly from smaller pole
A silent protest was held outside Congressman Morgan Griffith’s old law office Saturday calling...
Silent protests ask for Griffith’s resignation
Rep. Ben Cline
Rep. Cline weighs in on COVID relief, restrictions