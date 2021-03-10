Advertisement

Gov. Northam tours Giles County schools, as deadline for in-person learning options approaches

By Janay Reece
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Ralph Northam spent the afternoon of March 10 touring Giles High School and Giles County Technical Center to observe in-person learning practices.

It comes as his deadline approaches for school districts across Virginia to make in-person learning options available.

Secretary of Education Atif Qarni joined the governor to see exactly how Giles County Public Schools has been able to keep students in class from day one.

“Our children need to be back in the classroom and, obviously, we want to do it safely and responsibly, but that time has come, and we’re able to do that,” said Virginia Governor Ralph Northam.

Last month, the governor called on school districts across the state to make in-person learning options available by March 15. He says many have already made the transition.

“We’re really encouraging our families and our children and our staff to really move toward getting our kids back into the classroom.”

The superintendent says they used this visit to talk about what’s next for schools and how they were able to successfully keep kids in the classroom.

“How’ve we been going this year. I think something that’s already mentioned was graduation. Some of the virtual learning-- bills for our facilities, those types of conversations,” said Giles County Public Schools superintendent Dr. Terry Arbogast.

The governor says his administration is also planning to show support at schools across the state for extended learning time during the summer.

“We want to make sure that we have some extra days this summer, to help children catch up those that need it,” said Northam.

The superintendent hopes in the fall, they’ll be able to return to learning five days a week. The governor also thanked the schools’ district facility and staff for all their hard work during the pandemic.

