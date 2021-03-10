Advertisement

Lynchburg Fire Department says aging infrastructure an issue

A fire truck sits inside a Lynchburg fire station Wednesday.
A fire truck sits inside a Lynchburg fire station Wednesday.
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Fire Department gave a year-in-review presentation Tuesday night to city council.

During that presentation, the department said some of its infrastructure is aging.

Fire officials say some repairs are regularly scheduled, but other needs will have to soon be met.

Flooring replacement and kitchen updates are a couple examples of what is needed.

They say growing calls for service has had some effect on wear and tear.

“There certainly are some instances where call volume can be directly attributed to the age and the use of our equipment,” said Greg Wormser, Lynchburg fire chief.

The department would also like to have a new fire station in the next five years.

