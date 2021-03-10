Advertisement

No one hurt after report of shooting in Martinsville

Scene of reported shooting along Beaver Creek in Martinsville; no shots ended up being fired.
Scene of reported shooting along Beaver Creek in Martinsville; no shots ended up being fired.(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - No shots were fired and no one was hurt during an incident that led to a report of a shooting in Martinsville Wednesday afternoon.

Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry said preliminary information is there was an argument on the work floor at a business on Beaver Creek Drive. That led to someone reporting an employee had a gun, leading to someone reporting shots were fired.

Investigators are interviewing one of the people involved in the argument; the other person left before Martinsville Police and the sheriff’s office arrived.

Phase 1b vaccine eligibility expanded in multiple hometown health districts

