No one hurt after report of shooting in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - No shots were fired and no one was hurt during an incident that led to a report of a shooting in Martinsville Wednesday afternoon.

Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry said preliminary information is there was an argument on the work floor at a business on Beaver Creek Drive. That led to someone reporting an employee had a gun, leading to someone reporting shots were fired.

Investigators are interviewing one of the people involved in the argument; the other person left before Martinsville Police and the sheriff’s office arrived.

Scene of reported shooting along Beaver Creek in Martinsville; no shots ended up being fired. (BTW21)

