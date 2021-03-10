Advertisement

Prosecutor: Man propped dead wife on sofa in front of kids

The prosecutor contends William Wallace killed his wife during a fight on Christmas Eve of...
The prosecutor contends William Wallace killed his wife during a fight on Christmas Eve of 2011. Authorities say the next day, he propped up her body on a couch and told his children she had gotten drunk and ruined Christmas.(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - A prosecutor says a Southern California man killed his wife, then propped her body on a sofa in front of their children as they opened Christmas presents.

The Orange County Register says that scenario was presented to jurors Monday as the trial began for William Wallace of Anaheim.

The prosecutor contends Wallace killed 26-year-old Za’Zell Preston during a fight on Christmas Eve of 2011. Authorities say the next day, he propped up her body on a couch and told his children Preston had gotten drunk and ruined Christmas.

His attorney says Preston died from a drunken fall into a glass table.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo credit: WDBJ7
Appalachian Power customers may see increase in monthly bills
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Governor Northam updates Virginians on COVID-19 in the commonwealth March 9, 2021
Governor speaks as Virginia’s COVID positivity rate drops to 5.8%
Dale Avenue/Roanoke Vehicle Fire
Two vehicles burned in SE Roanoke fire
File image
Health district urging people to “pick up the phone” after vaccine scheduling calls go unanswered

Latest News

Smiley The Alligator Update
Smiley The Alligator Update
Vaccine Passports
Vaccine Passports
Pulaski County Substitutes
Pulaski County Substitutes
3.9.21 Update Salem On-Site Classes
3.9.21 Update Salem On-Site Classes
Roanoke College 3.9.21
Roanoke College 3.9.21