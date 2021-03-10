Roanoke drug kingpin sentenced to 20 years in prison

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/US Attorney’s Office Release) - A man involved in one of the biggest fentanyl seizures in Virginia has been sentenced in U.S. District Court to 20 years in federal prison.

In February 2020, a jury convicted Monta Jordan, 45 of Roanoke, of one count of conspiring to distribute heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine, one count of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, one count of attempting to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine, one count of attempting to possess with the intent to distribute heroin, and possession of one or more firearms in furtherance of the overall drug conspiracy.

“Monta Jordan oversaw a significant drug distribution network that pumped various deadly narcotics into the Roanoke Valley, including fentanyl,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel P. Bubar. “This significant sentence is the product of a lengthy investigation and trial, that could not have been accomplished without the collaboration between our many federal, state and local law enforcement partners, whose hard work brought Jordan to justice.”

“Fentanyl is responsible for killing thousands of people across our area,” DEA Special Agent in Charge Jared Forget said. “With the help of federal, state, and local partners we are working hard on impactful cases such as this, to halt the distribution of these deadly drugs in our communities and throughout the country.”

According to Bubar, evidence at trial indicated Jordan was responsible for trafficking more than 54 kilograms of narcotics into the region as part of an extensive drug operation that began no later than the summer of 2016 and extended beyond his arrest on federal charges in August 2017. Jordan received deliveries of the narcotics at various locations in the Roanoke Valley and paid as much as $320,000 for the narcotics.

During trial, according to Bubar, witnesses said Jordan trafficked large quantities of narcotics into the Roanoke-area via mail and through couriers, who were paid in various ways for their willingness to transport drugs by car from places such as New York, North Carolina, Tennessee and Ohio. Further evidence established Jordan received narcotics by mail at the residential addresses of his associates and, in turn, mailed large amounts of cash to designated recipients in those states.

For example, per Bubar, during the course of the investigation, the United States Postal Inspection Service intercepted two packages mailed by Jordan within one week, containing collectively just under $100,000 in cash. In one instance, agents found a basketball in one of the contraband packages, wrapped in carbon paper and surrounded by chair cushions. The basketball itself had been cut and contained $49,950 in rubber-banded currency.

Jurors also heard evidence regarding Jordan’s methods of transporting narcotics into the Roanoke-area by one or more vehicles outfitted with concealed traps. Among other vehicles, according to Bubar, Jordan owned a burgundy Ford Fusion, which he identified in his own text messages as the “Batmobile.” August 5, 2017, officers stopped the car headed from New York to Roanoke near Harrisonburg. A search of that vehicle, specially trained interdiction officers with the Virginia State Police discovered a secret compartment under the factory-installed carpet in the trunk of the car. They found about 4.5 pounds of fentanyl inside the trap, wrapped in smell-proof bags, and covered in an oily masking agent designed to defeat the scenting capabilities of K-9 drug dogs.

The seizure was the largest in Virginia at the time, recovered by investigators at a time when the region was “plagued with an increase in drug overdoses attributable in part to the increasing use of fentanyl as a cutting agent in heroin transactions,” according to Bubar.

Jordan was arrested August 10, 2017, when investigators recovered a package containing about one pound each of packaged cocaine and heroin, headed for Jordan, according to Bubar. They replaced the narcotics with fake drugs designed to match the appearance and weight of the seized contraband. During the arrest operation, agents made a controlled delivery of the package and watched Jordan as he retrieved and emptied the box along Highway 122 in Bedford County.

Jordan was intercepted near the intersection of Highway 122 and Morgans Church Road in Bedford County, said Bubar. In video footage of the ensuing police pursuit, Jordan could be seen throwing the fake drugs out the window of his vehicle and over a bridge, attempting to dispose of what he believed were genuine narcotics in his possession. He was taken into custody shortly after the packages landed in the creek below and has remained incarcerated since that time.

Witnesses since his arrest indicated Jordan successfully smuggled one or more phones into his cell at a local jail and used the phones to coordinate the delivery and distribution of narcotics from jail, while his case was pending trial. A known girlfriend and associate of Jordan’s, Amany Mohamed Raya, was convicted in January 2020 of attempting to smuggle one of these phones to Jordan in the spine of a fake binder designed to look like confidential legal mail.

Bubar says in a coordinated effort by the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Department, the United States Marshals Service and the Drug Enforcement Administration, authorities caught Jordan in possession of one of the contraband phones and successfully intercepted Raya’s fake legal mail before it could be delivered to Jordan.

