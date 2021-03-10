Roanoke Valley Gives Day blows past goal, raises $1M for area non-profits

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The generosity of the Roanoke Valley shines brightest in the darkest of times.

This year’s Roanoke Valley Gives Day saw thousands of donors offer more than $1 million in donations to 140 community non-profits.

“It gives the community something to rally together [for], and I think people really miss the feeling of community and being together and this is a way that we can do it safely,” said Kaitlyn Van Buskirk, with the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia, which runs Roanoke Valley Gives.

For many of the organizations involved, including the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia, donations are key to keeping the lights on as they help others get through the COVID pandemic.

“During COVID, during the virtual school day, we have been open all day long, from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m., serving kids, making sure that they have the support of a caring adult, and ensuring that parents were able to get back to work,” said Boys and Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia CEO Michelle Davis.

In the first quarter of this year, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia has seen a 20% decline in donations, making this 24-hour fundraising event even more crucial.

“We’re a local organization, we can’t keep our lights on, we can’t serve kids without those local donors, and so that makes this year’s Roanoke Valley Gives Day more important than ever,” said Davis.

At the Roanoke Valley SPCA, the shelter operates solely on donations and grant funding. Just housing costs and veterinary bills total nearly $3,000 every day.

“We rely on these donations to carry us through, to be able to continue our lifesaving work for the pets in our community,” said Julie Rickmond with the SPCA.

People have until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday to donate.

