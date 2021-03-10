Roanoke Valley Gives rallies support for local non-profits

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia has set a lofty goal, as it rallies support for non-profits that have struggled during the pandemic.

Roanoke Valley Gives returns on Wednesday for the sixth year, and more than 140 non-profits are taking part. This year they hope to raise $900,000, a goal organizations say, that will make a big difference in the Roanoke Valley.

Kaitlyn Van Buskirk is with the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia.

“Over the last year, they haven’t been able to hold any of their in-person fundraisers that they typically have year after year, Van Buskirk told WDBJ7. “And they really rely on those funds to keep their operations afloat.”

The online fundraiser begins at midnight.

