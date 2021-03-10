Advertisement

Roanoke Women Advance to ODAC Finals While Men Come Up Short Against Randolph-Macon

Lynchburg Set to Host Championship Round on Thursday
By Travis Wells
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke College women knocked off Ferrum 88-58 in the ODAC Tournament Semifinals on Tuesday night. Four Maroons scored in double figures led by Renee Alquiza with 13. Roanoke will face Lynchburg in Thursday’s title game.

The Roanoke College men got 22 points from Efosa Edosomwan and another 19 from Kasey Draper but it wasn’t enough to knock off Randolph-Macon. The Yellow Jackets got 19 from Buzz Anthony and won it 77-71. Lynchburg beat Ferrum 66-62 in overtime to advance in the other semifinal.

