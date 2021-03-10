Smiley the alligator, rescued from a Franklin County house fire, heads to a new home

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sometimes, firefighters step up and save a life. Often, it’s a person. Sometimes it’s a pet. Two weeks ago in Franklin County, it was an alligator.

Smiley, a six-foot-long American alligator, was one of seven pets pulled from an Elton Drive home on February 26. Owning an alligator is illegal in Virginia, so the animal was confiscated.

Initially, Smiley ended up at the Richmond zoo. Now he’s found a forever home, closer to his native range.

“Eventually, he’ll be going to an alligator sanctuary in Florida,” said Randy Francis, state wildlife permits manager with DWR, “to live out the rest of his life in relative freedom.”

It’ll be a long journey for Smiley. He’ll first end up at the Luray Zoo in Page County, before the alligator sanctuary comes to claim him.

“They’ll actually send a couple people up,” said Francis. “They’ll probably bring a cattle car up or something along those lines.”

According to Francis, DWR has to deal with a small number of alligators like Smiley each year. Often, they’re pets people have brought back from a trip to Florida.

“A year later, suddenly, he’s three feet long and they don’t have a place anymore,” said Francis. “We’ve had them released into neighborhoods. Occasionally we’ll get a phone call from people whose alligator overwhelmed them.”

Illegal possession of wildlife is a class three misdemeanor in Virginia. That means people could face up to a $250 fine for each animal they have in captivity.

“You just can’t go get an animal and own it,” said Francis.

