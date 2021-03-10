Temperatures soar as dry conditions continue

Our string of beautiful weather continues through Thursday with a good amount of sunshine. No rain is forecast until late Friday afternoon into early Saturday. A wind shift from the southwest will drive our warmth whit week but also continue to dry us out. Dew points along with relative humidity will remain very low during the day. This creates an incredibly high fire danger. Any fire that starts would spread rapidly. Please avoid any open burning and watch where you put those cigarettes.

In terms of temperatures, our afternoon highs will make it into the 70s Wednesday through Friday.

Temperatures soar into the 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. (WDBJ Weather)

EARLY-WEEKEND SHOWER CHANCES

We may sneak in 7-10 days with no rain. By Friday, a cold front will move toward the region. This will likely end our longest dry stretch of weather since last Summer. The weekend doesn’t appear to be a washout, but a few showers are possible Friday and Saturday as the front drops south of the area.

Not only will the cold front bring in a few showers, it also helps temperatures return to seasonable levels by Sunday. Highs through the weekend will drop back into the 50s and 60s.

A slow-moving front will bring our next chance of showers to the region Friday evening into Saturday morning. (WDBJ)

THE WEEKEND

The weekend appears drier based on the latest model guidance, but expect plenty of cloudiness both days. Any leftover showers would mainly be Saturday morning. Temperatures return to near-normal, reaching the 60s Saturday and the 50s Sunday.

WET AND POSSIBLY WINTRY

Next week is looking quite active as a low pressure and slow-moving cold front inch into the area. At the same time, models are placing a wedge of cooler air at the surface early Monday morning. This may lead to a brief period of a wintry mix until temperatures climb above freezing. There’s still plenty of time to watch this pattern unfold, but it’s certainly not concerning at this point.

Several waves of rain will move into the region Monday and Tuesday. We certainly need it. Rainfall totals are .50″ below average. [View the latest monthly and yearly rainfall totals]

We could see a few more showers Monday with a possible mix in the mountains. (WDBJ Weather)

