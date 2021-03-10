Town of Bedford applies for grant funds to revitalize neighborhood

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A cruise through the streets of Bedford shows an area that could see some improvements in the coming years.

The Hilltop Community area could get some touching up, pending new state community development block grant funds. The town approved an application unanimously Tuesday.

“The pride of this neighborhood is great and so we want to help people by being more proud of the property that they have,” said Mary Zirkle, economic development coordinator.

Zirkle says the project involves a number of aspects.

The town wants to do things such as repair work to roofs and foundations, and even home replacements.

“So there are a number of homes that will be repaired or actually some will be replaced with a new home,” said Zirkle.

The project is part of a process that got started a few years ago. The goal is to revitalize the area over several phases.

“This, we hope, is gonna be the first phase of other phases to follow, because there is other people who are interested in having work done on their home, so two years is the first phase and then we wanna continue it,” said Zirkle.

After it’s all done, Zirkle says it’s about making the area something homeowners can be proud of.

“We just wanna help people do what they want with their property and improve it and be proud of it,” said Zirkle.

They hope to hear back on their application by the end of summer.

