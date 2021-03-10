USDA extends free meals for kids through summer

WASHINGTON (WDBJ) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday it would extend several waivers that allow all children throughout the country to continue to receive meals while school is out during the summer.

The waivers were previously extended through June 30, 2021, but will now be available until September 30, to make sure children who depend on school meals throughout the academic year have the same access to those meals in the summer months.

“We will do everything we can to make sure children get access to healthy, nutritious meals regardless of their families’ financial circumstances,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “Our child nutrition professionals are doing a heroic job ensuring kids across the country have proper nutrition throughout this public health emergency, often times with limited resources. USDA is committed to providing local operators with the flexibilities and resources they need to continue offering the best meal service possible to their children, given their day-to-day realities.”

The waivers will allow for distribution sites that serve all children for free. Meals through the Summer Food Service Program and Seamless Summer Option will also be made available in all areas at no cost. In addition, the waivers will allow meals to be served outside of the normally required group settings and meal times, and allow parents/guardians to pick up meals for their children, including bulk pick-up to cover multiple days.

The USDA said that up to 12 million kids are currently living in households where they don’t always have enough to eat. The waiver extension will especially benefit those who have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and struggle to put food on the table.

The summer meal sites will provide youth ages 18 and under with free meals; those over 18 with mental or physical disabilities are also eligible. The USDA said the sites may be located in a variety of places such as schools, parks, libraries and more.

To learn more about the program, click here.

