Advertisement

Blacksburg offering second round of COVID relief grants for businesses

(Gray DC)
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Blacksburg has created a second round of recovery grants to support those businesses most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The one-time grants range up to $10,000 and are meant to offset business impacts during the pandemic. Businesses eligible to apply include those in the arts, entertainment and recreation; hotel and accommodations; personal care (barber shops, nail salons, etc.); restaurant and food services; and retail sectors.

Funds can be used to reimburse business costs caused by the pandemic, which can include rent, lease or mortgage payments, payroll expenses, utilities and personal protective equipment. The expenses must have been incurred after December 1, 2020. Applicants will need to submit documentation for eligible expenses.

The town said the grant opportunity comes from two sources of federal funding. It received a disbursement of Coronavirus Relief Fund money from the Commonwealth of Virginia, as well as help from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Between the two, the town said it has up to $600,000 available for distribution. To determine awards, it said it will “apply a standard formula based on each businesses percentage and total revenue loss, as determined by comparing gross receipts from either the applicant’s 2019 and 2020 federal tax return or BPOL application.”

The grant application must be completed by April 1, 2021. For more details and to apply, click here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search and Rescue staged at Conrad Brothers Marina in Pulaski County after a boat crash March...
Two dead after Claytor Lake boat crash
Roanoke drug kingpin sentenced to 20 years in prison
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks
Brent Gibson, missing since March 3, 2021
‘I need to find him now:’ Search continues for man missing since March 3
Smiley shows off how he got his name after being rescued from a house fire in Franklin County...
Smiley the alligator, rescued from Franklin County house fire, heads to new home

Latest News

Coronavirus
COVID-19: Virginia’s positive rate drops to 5.5%
Experts say the pandemic could aggravate eating disorders in young people with biological ...
EARLY YEARS: Kindness, not body shaming, is best to help young people dealing with eating disorders
School Districts Considering Raises for Teachers
School Districts Considering Raises for Teachers
Two Dead After Accident on Claytor Lake
Two Dead After Accident on Claytor Lake