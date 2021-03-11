Blacksburg offering second round of COVID relief grants for businesses

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Blacksburg has created a second round of recovery grants to support those businesses most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The one-time grants range up to $10,000 and are meant to offset business impacts during the pandemic. Businesses eligible to apply include those in the arts, entertainment and recreation; hotel and accommodations; personal care (barber shops, nail salons, etc.); restaurant and food services; and retail sectors.

Funds can be used to reimburse business costs caused by the pandemic, which can include rent, lease or mortgage payments, payroll expenses, utilities and personal protective equipment. The expenses must have been incurred after December 1, 2020. Applicants will need to submit documentation for eligible expenses.

The town said the grant opportunity comes from two sources of federal funding. It received a disbursement of Coronavirus Relief Fund money from the Commonwealth of Virginia, as well as help from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Between the two, the town said it has up to $600,000 available for distribution. To determine awards, it said it will “apply a standard formula based on each businesses percentage and total revenue loss, as determined by comparing gross receipts from either the applicant’s 2019 and 2020 federal tax return or BPOL application.”

The grant application must be completed by April 1, 2021. For more details and to apply, click here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.