Highland County businesses hope for customers even without festival

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Businesses in the area are also hoping to still see some visitors over the weekend despite the cancellation of the Maple Festival.

Places like the Sugar Tree Country Store in McDowell are hanging out the “Open” flag and getting ready to serve not only syrup, but barbeque chicken and pork, and of course maple donuts.

”We’ll be normal,” said the Sugar Tree Country Store’s Glenn Heatwole. “It’s just we have to follow the six-foot guidelines, the face coverings, the masks, and we’ll have gloves on. We’ll be handling food. And we’ll try to keep people, keep doors open and we’ll try to keep people moving and out.”

They say they expect to see about half the usual business during a Maple Festival, but still expect to have a busy weekend.

