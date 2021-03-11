Highland County maple farmers adapt to second festival-less year

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Without a festival, maple producers have had to adapt.

“Those trees don’t know COVID’s even here,” explained Pat Lowry of Back Creek Farms.

And they’ve been producing plenty of sap that Lowry is boiling down into syrup.

“This we put on yesterday evening,” Lowry said as he stood next to a pan full of boiling sugar water. “And we’ll take it off here probably in another two, three hours.”

But then the Lowrys add some extra infusions. It’s something they’ve been experimenting with for the past couple years.

“I enjoy inventing things,” he said. “Especially good flavors.”

However, this year, rather than setting up a booth in Monterey, they’ll be welcoming visitors to their farm for the first time.

“We decided it was time for us to be open as well,” said Valerie Lowry. “So we’re a little far out from Monterey, but it’s worth the drive.”

They’ve set things up with COVID in mind.

“We got a lot of help from our health department, who gave us some really good tips on how to do the signage and how to do the traffic flow in a COVID-safe way,” she said.

“We’re not going to be squeezing big crowds into out 90-square-foot sugar shed,” said Tonoloway Farm’s Christoph Herby.

Over at Tonoloway Farm, they’ll also be welcoming folks, but for something even more different: Walnut Syrup. Darker and thicker than maple, it has a heavier taste, more like molasses.

“Completely different flavor, very different from maple syrup,” Herby said. “Equally sweet, but a lot more complex. And it’s something you can only find here in the Central Appalachians.”

It’s a flavor they’re hoping visitors will come to try.

