Increased fire danger today with showers by the weekend

Our string of beautiful weather continues through Thursday with a good amount of sunshine. No rain is forecast until late Friday afternoon into early Saturday. A wind shift from the southwest will drive our warmth whit week but also continue to dry us out. Dew points along with relative humidity will remain very low during the day. This creates an incredibly high fire danger. Any fire that starts would spread rapidly. Please avoid any open burning and watch where you put those cigarettes.

In terms of temperatures, our afternoon highs will make it into the 70s Thursday and Friday. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the eastern part of our region today because of the dry conditions and risks of brush fires. Use caution outside today.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued because of the dry conditions and risks of a fire. (WDBJ Weather)

FRIDAY SHOWER CHANCES

By Friday, a cold front will move toward the region. This will likely end our 10 day dry spell. Scattered showers are possible, especially in the mountains.

Not only will the cold front bring in a few showers, it also drops temperatures a bit into the low 70s and upper 60s in the mountains.

A slow-moving front will bring our next chance of showers to the region Friday evening into Saturday morning. (WDBJ)

THE WEEKEND

The weekend will feature more clouds than anything. Temperatures slip to around 60 on Saturday and upper 50s on Sunday.

WET AND POSSIBLY WINTRY

Next week is looking quite active as a low pressure and slow-moving cold front inch into the area. At the same time, models are placing a wedge of cooler air at the surface early Monday morning. This may lead to a brief period of a wintry mix until temperatures climb above freezing. There’s still plenty of time to watch this pattern unfold, but it’s certainly not concerning at this point.

Several waves of rain will move into the region Monday and Tuesday. We certainly need it. Rainfall totals are .50″ below average. [View the latest monthly and yearly rainfall totals]

We could see a few more showers Monday with a possible mix in the mountains. (WDBJ Weather)

