Kaine says next COVID bill to focus on economic recovery

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDBJ) - Senator Tim Kaine says he is gratified that Congress has passed the $1.9 trillion COVID relief package, but he says more needs to be done to help the country recover.

Kaine spoke with reporters during a teleconference from his Washington office Wednesday morning. He said the focus now shifts from emergency relief to economic recovery.

“And we need to now turn to building an economy to come out of this crisis that re-employs the ten million, but also creates an economy that is robust and more sustainable than the past, both environmentally sustainable, but also less subject to the boom, bust cycles,” Kaine said.

He also predicted that will take longer than the American Recovery Plan, which went from introduction to passage in less than two months.

