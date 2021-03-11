Lynchburg’s BWXT awarded $35 million in contracts

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg’s BWXT Nuclear Operations Group has been awarded $35 million in contracts for uranium processing and the construction of a new research reactor fuel line.

According to a release from BWX Technologies, the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program awarded the company a $17.4 million contract for uranium recovery and conversion. The contract funds the recovery of uranium from scrap, waste and unused product to convert it into fuel for feeding future products within the naval program. BWXT owns the only two Category 1 nuclear facilities that are licensed by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to store and process highly enriched uranium.

The company said this work began at the Lynchburg facility in January of this year and is expected to be finished by June 2022.

The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration awarded the company a $17.9 million contract to complete the second phase of construction on a new research reactor fuel line.

This contract funds the repurposing of a portion of the Lynchburg uranium processing facility to be used to manufacture uranium-molybdenum alloy High Assay Low Enriched Uranium (U-Mo HALEU) fuel, which will facilitate conversion of high-performance U.S. research reactors that currently use high enriched uranium, according to the company’s release.

BWXT has been supplying fuel elements and assemblies manufactured in Lynchburg for research and test reactors for decades and is the only North American supplier of fuel-bearing components for reactors at national laboratories, colleges and universities.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.