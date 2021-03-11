Man wanted in Campbell County on abduction, assault and battery charges

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help tracking a man wanted in an abduction case.

Joel Cory White, 33 of Evington, is wanted for on charges of abduction, assault and battery of a family member and failure to appear.

Investigators say he is white, 5′8″ and about 168 pounds, with closely cropped brown hair and brown eyes.

He ran from deputies Thursday afternoon when they approached him near the Sprint Store on Timberlake Road in Lynchburg.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also visit Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at cvcrimestoppers.org, enter a tip online at p3tips.com, or use the P3 app on your mobile device.

