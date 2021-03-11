Advertisement

Man wanted in Campbell County on abduction, assault and battery charges

Joel White, wanted by Campbell County Sheriff's Office
Joel White, wanted by Campbell County Sheriff's Office(Campbell County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help tracking a man wanted in an abduction case.

Joel Cory White, 33 of Evington, is wanted for on charges of abduction, assault and battery of a family member and failure to appear.

Investigators say he is white, 5′8″ and about 168 pounds, with closely cropped brown hair and brown eyes.

He ran from deputies Thursday afternoon when they approached him near the Sprint Store on Timberlake Road in Lynchburg. 

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also visit Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at cvcrimestoppers.org, enter a tip online at p3tips.com, or use the P3 app on your mobile device.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search and Rescue staged at Conrad Brothers Marina in Pulaski County after a boat crash March...
Two dead after Claytor Lake boat crash
Roanoke drug kingpin sentenced to 20 years in prison
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks
Brent Gibson, missing since March 3, 2021
‘I need to find him now:’ Search continues for man missing since March 3
Smiley shows off how he got his name after being rescued from a house fire in Franklin County...
Smiley the alligator, rescued from Franklin County house fire, heads to new home

Latest News

Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis officer, faces trial for the death of George Floyd in 2020.
Judge OKs 3rd-degree murder charge for ex-cop in Floyd death
Trees begin budding in Lynchburg.
Allergies or coronavirus? WDBJ7 speaks to an expert
Bedford County Public Schools
Lockdown on two Bedford County schools lifted
Tail Chaser
RVSPCA’s ‘Tail Chaser’ race goes virtual, expands to allow bikes