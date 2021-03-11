Multi-vehicle crash sends SUV into Roanoke home

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS responded Thursday morning to a multi-vehicle crash that sent an SUV into a home.

The incident happened just before 8 a.m. in the 1100 block of 15th Street SE. One car flipped over outside the home while another crashed into the building. Roanoke Fire-EMS said units were stabilizing the house in order to safely remove the vehicle.

Early this morning, we were dispatched to the 1100 block of 15th St SE for a multi-vehicle crash that resulted in a car into a house. Units on scene are stabilizing the structure for safe extrication of the vehicle. 1 patient was transported with non-life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/g0LXiNJnt3 — Roanoke Fire-EMS (@RoanokeFireEMS) March 11, 2021

One person was transported with non-life threatening injuries.

Roanoke Police said 37-year-old Nicholas Graybill was issued a summons for reckless driving.

