Advertisement

Multi-vehicle crash sends SUV into Roanoke home

A multi-vehicle crash sent one vehicle into a home in Roanoke.
A multi-vehicle crash sent one vehicle into a home in Roanoke.(Roanoke Fire-EMS)
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS responded Thursday morning to a multi-vehicle crash that sent an SUV into a home.

The incident happened just before 8 a.m. in the 1100 block of 15th Street SE. One car flipped over outside the home while another crashed into the building. Roanoke Fire-EMS said units were stabilizing the house in order to safely remove the vehicle.

One person was transported with non-life threatening injuries.

Roanoke Police said 37-year-old Nicholas Graybill was issued a summons for reckless driving.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search and Rescue staged at Conrad Brothers Marina in Pulaski County after a boat crash March...
Two dead after Claytor Lake boat crash
Roanoke drug kingpin sentenced to 20 years in prison
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks
Brent Gibson, missing since March 3, 2021
‘I need to find him now:’ Search continues for man missing since March 3
Smiley shows off how he got his name after being rescued from a house fire in Franklin County...
Smiley the alligator, rescued from Franklin County house fire, heads to new home

Latest News

Search and Rescue staged at Conrad Brothers Marina in Pulaski County after a boat crash March...
Two dead after Claytor Lake boat crash
Courtesy Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport
Small plane crash-lands at Roanoke airport
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2019, file photo, Tiger Woods smiles during the winner's ceremony after...
Affidavit: Man found Tiger Woods unconscious after SUV crash
default
460 completely open in Giles County following mudslide repairs