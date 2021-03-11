Multi-vehicle crash sends SUV into Roanoke home
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS responded Thursday morning to a multi-vehicle crash that sent an SUV into a home.
The incident happened just before 8 a.m. in the 1100 block of 15th Street SE. One car flipped over outside the home while another crashed into the building. Roanoke Fire-EMS said units were stabilizing the house in order to safely remove the vehicle.
One person was transported with non-life threatening injuries.
Roanoke Police said 37-year-old Nicholas Graybill was issued a summons for reckless driving.
