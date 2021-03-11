Advertisement

Names released of men killed in Claytor Lake boat crash

Two Dead After Accident on Claytor Lake
Two Dead After Accident on Claytor Lake
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Department of Wildlife Resources has released the names of two men killed in a boat crash Wednesday.

Faron Gardner, 67 of Hillsville and Reginald Sizemore, 70 of Dublin were on Claytor Lake when their boats collided, according to investigators. A Good Samaritan saw the crash and threw one of the victims a personal flotation device.

In a statement, DWR said it’s “appreciative to the onlooker for his attempt to save one of the victims and sends their sympathies to the family and friends of each victim.”

Alcohol was not a factor and neither man was wearing a life jacket, according to DWR, which says the investigation is ongoing.

Several agencies assisted in the response to the crash, including Pulaski Co. Public Safety, Pulaski Co. Special Operations, Radford Fire and EMS, Christiansburg Fire, Newbern Volunteer Fire Department, Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad and Draper Volunteer Fire Department.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search and Rescue staged at Conrad Brothers Marina in Pulaski County after a boat crash March...
Two dead after Claytor Lake boat crash
Roanoke drug kingpin sentenced to 20 years in prison
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks
Brent Gibson, missing since March 3, 2021
‘I need to find him now:’ Search continues for man missing since March 3
Smiley shows off how he got his name after being rescued from a house fire in Franklin County...
Smiley the alligator, rescued from Franklin County house fire, heads to new home

Latest News

A multi-vehicle crash sent one vehicle into a home in Roanoke.
Multi-vehicle crash sends SUV into Roanoke home
Search and Rescue staged at Conrad Brothers Marina in Pulaski County after a boat crash March...
Two dead after Claytor Lake boat crash
Courtesy Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport
Small plane crash-lands at Roanoke airport
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2019, file photo, Tiger Woods smiles during the winner's ceremony after...
Affidavit: Man found Tiger Woods unconscious after SUV crash