Names released of men killed in Claytor Lake boat crash

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Department of Wildlife Resources has released the names of two men killed in a boat crash Wednesday.

Faron Gardner, 67 of Hillsville and Reginald Sizemore, 70 of Dublin were on Claytor Lake when their boats collided, according to investigators. A Good Samaritan saw the crash and threw one of the victims a personal flotation device.

In a statement, DWR said it’s “appreciative to the onlooker for his attempt to save one of the victims and sends their sympathies to the family and friends of each victim.”

Alcohol was not a factor and neither man was wearing a life jacket, according to DWR, which says the investigation is ongoing.

Several agencies assisted in the response to the crash, including Pulaski Co. Public Safety, Pulaski Co. Special Operations, Radford Fire and EMS, Christiansburg Fire, Newbern Volunteer Fire Department, Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad and Draper Volunteer Fire Department.

