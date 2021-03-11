NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - The New River Health District has vaccinated close to 60,000 people, including those administered by their health system partners.

Officials say they have also started to schedule ages 16 to 64 with underlying medical conditions for their COVID-19 vaccine. People in this group are scheduled according to their prioritization, by their age and health conditions.

In the New River Health District, there are 23,021 people who are fully vaccinated with either both doses of Moderna or Pfizer, or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The district says it’s nearing the bottom of phase 1b, but vaccination efforts still depend on the supply.

”I think once that supply opens up, we’ll see a significant increase in the avenues people can use to get vaccinated, so we’ll be able to deliver more vaccinations in a day and we’ll get through those populations,” said Bissell.

Dr. Noelle Bissell, the director for the district, says she is hopeful the district will be moving into phase 1c if the supply of COVID-19 vaccines increases by the end of March or in early April.

As more people qualify to get vaccinated, the need for volunteers has gone up. They need more help. People don’t have to have just medical qualifications. People can help with crowd control, check-in and registration, etc.

There will be a virtual Town Hall forum March 11 at 6 p.m. that’s going to go over the state of COVID-19 in the New River Valley.

