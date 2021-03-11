Advertisement

PLAY Roanoke to host job fair for seasonal, full-time positions

By Kate Capodanno
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke is hiring. It has nearly a dozen job titles available within its Parks and Recreation Department.

PLAY Roanoke said this time of year it usually starts hiring its seasonal workers, but this year there are more positions available.

That includes opportunities for people to work as lifeguards, summer camp supervisors or landscapers.

The department is also looking to fill managerial roles like its Planning and Development Coordinator.

“We are actually hosting a virtual job fair, because we have so many positions, and our director as well as our two managers will be there to talk about our department, to talk about what we see happening in the future, as well as answering questions people might have about an individual position,” Outreach Coordinator Stephanie Long said.

PLAY Roanoke will host the job fair as a Facebook Live at 6 p.m. Monday.

