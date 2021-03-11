Pulaski County lieutenant completes 4x4x48 challenge in honor of late deputy

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Four miles every four hours for 48 hours. That’s the challenge a police lieutenant in Pulaski County undertook this weekend.

“So this evening, I’m going to be starting my 4x4x48 Challenge,” Shawn Mulgrew’s first video Friday night starts before he took off on this intense physical and mental challenge.

Twelve rounds of four miles each.

“Well got my first four in... 11 to go!” He said.

Mulgrew is a training instructor at the New River Criminal Justice Training Academy and an avid runner. But even this challenge was difficult.

“After about mile 16 it started really dragging and putting a toll on my body,” Mulgrew said.

However, he was running for something bigger than himself: the honor and legacy of a fellow law enforcement brother.

“I felt like it was something to help Sgt. Hodge cause he loved running,” Mulgrew said. “And I figured what better way to really push myself and really help inspire those and keep his spirit alive.”

So mile after mile after mile for 48 miles, Mulgrew ran or walked for Sgt. Perry Hodge who died in January.

“Last night got me,” he told Facebook viewers in his second 3 a.m. run. “And this morning, my legs just feel like sand.”

He also encouraged friends and family to support the local non-profit for which he was raising awareness.

“I’m like how can help a little bit more so I contacted Hearts Behind the Badge. I asked them if I could help and they were like, ‘absolutely!’”

All of the money Mulgrew raises will go towards the non-profit. Hearts Behind the Badge is dedicated to providing support to local law enforcement officers and their families- including Hodge’s family after his passing.

“I just thought it was a great way to tie it all in there together,” Mulgrew said.

He said there were definitely a few runs that were tougher than the others.

“Three o’clock, I’m waking up, staring at my shoes thinking, ‘Do I really want to put these on?’” He said describing that awful 3 a.m. round Sunday morning.

However, Mulgrew has proven that the tough finish the race strong.

“And there it is. 48 miles in 48 hours,” he smiled in his last video of the challenge.

After WDBJ7′s interview Wednesday, other law enforcement officers and Mulgrew’s coworkers at the training academy awarded him with a certificate of appreciation for completing the challenge and his efforts to raise money and awareness for Hearts Behind the Badge.

Lt. Shawn Mulgrew is given a certificate of appreciation for completing the challenge and his efforts to raise money and awareness for Hearts Behind the Badge. (WDBJ7)

