Roanoke seeking artists to decorate soon-to-come bus shelters

By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke is looking for artists to help decorate four new bus stations in the Melrose and Orange neighborhoods.

The city is partnering with Valley Metro for this initiative. The hope is for the shelters to communicate themes of diversity, visibility and possibility. Folks who live in the neighborhood say they want the shelters to be colorful and celebrate diversity.

“If we feel like we belong in a place, we’re likely to take care of it, we’re going to invest in it, and we’re going to connect more with our neighbors. Public art can really help us belong, especially when we see ourselves in the art,” Douglas Jackson, Arts and Culture Coordinator for the City of Roanoke, said.

If you’d like to apply, you can do so by 2 p.m. April 12 through the Roanoke Arts Commission website.

