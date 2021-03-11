Advertisement

RVSPCA’s ‘Tail Chaser’ race goes virtual, expands to allow bikes

Tail Chaser
Tail Chaser(RVSPCA)
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley SPCA’s annual Tail Chaser fundraiser will look a little different this year.

It will be a virtual race for the second year in a row, but it will also include several new options.

Participants have until the end of March to walk or run a 5K, 10K, half marathon or full marathon.

This year’s race also includes the option to bike 25, 50 or 100 miles.

“We’ve expanded our options, so we’ve added cycling, so if you bicycle, you can be a part of the Tail Chaser Challenge this year. We’ve added more – it’s not just the 5K and the full marathon -- we have everything in between,” said Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA.

Registration is now open for people and their pets. It costs $35 for people and $25 for dogs.

The first 300 people to register will receive a shirt and medal and the first 100 dogs will also receive a medal.

You will be able to pick those up at a finish line celebration on March 27 at Big Lick Brewery.

