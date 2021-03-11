Advertisement

Tree sitters continue pipeline blockade in Montgomery County

Tree sitters in Montgomery County continue their blockade of the Mountain Valley Pipeline
Tree sitters in Montgomery County continue their blockade of the Mountain Valley Pipeline(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 8:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY CO., Va. (WDBJ) - As crews prepare for more construction on the Mountain Valley Pipeline, opponents of the project continue to block the path of the controversial project in Montgomery County.

The tree sit on Yellow Finch Lane has continued for over 900 days.

Despite a November court order requiring the tree sitters to come down, they are still there on the steep hillside near Elliston.

On Wednesday afternoon, a pipeline opponent who goes by the name of Acre was strumming a guitar and looking out over the project right of way, which has been cleared on both sides of the blockade.

“Each warm day like this is a day they could be laying pipe right here if it weren’t for these blockades,” Acre told WDBJ7.

We didn’t see any MVP workers, or law enforcement officers during our visit. The camp below the tree sitters is now empty, and the only other people we encountered were legal observers from the National Lawyers Guild, and other reporters.

Acre and another tree sitter named Robin say their resolve is strong, even with the threat of removal and arrest.

“I’m not afraid to go to jail,” Acre said, “and I know my other tree sitter friend isn’t afraid to go to jail. It’s a moral thing. You stand up for what’s right, stand up for what you believe in.”

A spokesperson for Mountain Valley Pipeline said the company continues with permitted construction activities, as well as erosion and sedimentation controls. Natalie Cox said a variety of factors including the weather and type of work will determine the schedule moving forward.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has been considering how it might remove the tree sitters, and do it safely. But whether that happens this week, next week or further down the road is still unclear.

