Lockdown on two Bedford County schools lifted

Bedford County Public Schools
Bedford County Public Schools(BCPS Facebook Page)
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: According to Bedford County Public Schools, the lockdown has been lifted. A Facebook post informed students would be sent home at regular time per guidance from the sheriff’s office. Kids were escorted to buses and will be received by a caregiver at their stops, the post read.

EARLIER: Bedford County Public Schools says New London Academy and Thomas Jefferson Elementary School are currently under a perimeter lockdown.

A Facebook post by the school district said the lockdowns were placed out of precaution due to an incident in the community. It also said deputies with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office are keeping watch on both schools while the doors are locked.

The district plans to notify the public when the lockdown is lifted.

