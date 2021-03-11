Virginia Tech basketball game moved up; Duke game canceled

(WDBJ) - Thursday night’s men’s basketball game between Virginia Tech and North Carolina will now tip off at 8:30 p.m.

It’s a schedule change happening in the wake of the Atlantic Coast Conference announcing the Duke vs. Florida State ACC men’s basketball tournament quarterfinal game has been canceled. The game was scheduled to be played Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

The announcement follows a positive test, quarantining and contact tracing within the Duke men’s basketball program.

With the cancellation, Florida State advances to the ACC Tournament semifinals and will play the winner of Thursday night’s North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech game, which will air on ESPN.

