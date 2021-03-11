Advertisement

Virginia Tech basketball game moved up; Duke game canceled

(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - Thursday night’s men’s basketball game between Virginia Tech and North Carolina will now tip off at 8:30 p.m.

It’s a schedule change happening in the wake of the Atlantic Coast Conference announcing the Duke vs. Florida State ACC men’s basketball tournament quarterfinal game has been canceled. The game was scheduled to be played Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

The announcement follows a positive test, quarantining and contact tracing within the Duke men’s basketball program.

With the cancellation, Florida State advances to the ACC Tournament semifinals and will play the winner of Thursday night’s North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech game, which will air on ESPN.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search and Rescue staged at Conrad Brothers Marina in Pulaski County after a boat crash March...
Two dead after Claytor Lake boat crash
Roanoke drug kingpin sentenced to 20 years in prison
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks
Brent Gibson, missing since March 3, 2021
‘I need to find him now:’ Search continues for man missing since March 3
Smiley shows off how he got his name after being rescued from a house fire in Franklin County...
Smiley the alligator, rescued from Franklin County house fire, heads to new home

Latest News

ODAC: Roanoke vs Lynchburg
ODAC: Roanoke vs Lynchburg
Hokies Look for Strong Finish to Season
Hokies Look for Strong Finish to Season
Virginia Cavaliers Know Who to Expect in ACC Tourney Thursday
Virginia Cavaliers Know Who to Expect in ACC Tourney Thursday
Virginia Coach Knows Anything Can Happen
Virginia Coach Knows Anything Can Happen