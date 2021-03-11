Advertisement

Woman whose daughter drowned in New River sentenced to prison

Kimberly Moore mugshot
Kimberly Moore mugshot(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman whose three-year-old daughter drowned in the New River in 2019 has been sentenced to five years in prison, with three years suspended. That means Kimberly Moore will serve a two-year active sentence, then be on probation for three years.

Moore was found guilty in a 2020 trial of cruelty/injury of a child, but not guilty of abuse/serious injury to a child.

Moore and her boyfriend, Adrian Puckett, were arrested after Moore’s three-year-old daughter Josie Burleson drowned in the New River. They were charged with child abuse after investigators say Josie disappeared from them, while they were under the influence of meth.

Puckett’s case is still moving through the court system.

Wythe County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Jones released a statement after sentencing:

“No matter how much active time the judge gave the defendant today, there is nothing that can be done to bring little Josie back. That is the true tragedy in this case. Josie was raised in a home with a lack of love and compassion. She was kept in deplorable conditions and treated more like an animal than the beautiful little girl that she was.”

Click here for earlier stories about this case.

