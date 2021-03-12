A weak front will bring a few showers to the area

A cold front moves through the region today which will trigger a few showers, especially in the mountains. The weekend is looking fairly quiet, but clouds will hang tough. We remain unsettled into next work week as a series of disturbances move through keeping the chance of showers going.

FRIDAY

We’ll start Friday with lows in the 40s and 50s. Clouds will quickly move in as a cold front approaches. The front will bring a few showers to the mountains but little elsewhere as much of the moisture evaporates as it moves south. The end result will be a mostly cloudy, but mostly dry day for the region.

Not only will the cold front bring in a few showers, it also drops temperatures a bit into the low 70s and upper 60s in the mountains.

Any showers mainly stay in the mountains Friday with little elsewhere. (WDBJ)

WEEKEND

The weekend will feature more clouds than anything. Any showers would be very isolated. Clouds will hold temperatures to the mid 60s, and even upper 50s by Sunday.

A few showers are possible Friday and again later Sunday. (WDBJ Weather)

WETTER NEXT WEEK

Next week is looking quite active as a low pressure and slow-moving cold front inch into the area. At the same time, models are placing a wedge of cooler air at the surface on Monday. This may lead to a brief period of a wintry mix until temperatures climb above freezing. There’s still plenty of time to watch this pattern unfold, but it’s certainly not concerning at this point.

Several waves of rain will move into the region Monday and Tuesday. We certainly need it. Rainfall totals are .50″ below average. [View the latest monthly and yearly rainfall totals]

We could see a few more showers Monday with a possible mix in the mountains. (WDBJ Weather)

DOWNLOAD THE WDBJ7 WEATHER APP as we’ll send changes, updates and videos there first.