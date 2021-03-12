Bedford County Schools appoints new superintendent

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Bedford County Schools Release) - Dr. Marc Bergin has been appointed Superintendent of Bedford County Public Schools following a unanimous vote by the School Board at its March 11 regular meeting.

“Bedford County is a beautiful place to live and work, and our schools have an impressive track record of achievement,” Bergin said. “I look forward to meeting and collaborating with our students, staff, parents and community members in the coming months and years to build on that tradition.”

Dr. Bergin has served for the past six years as Chief of Staff for Virginia Beach City Public Schools, a school division of 86 schools serving 66,000 students. During his tenure, the division reached full accreditation for the first time in recent history, according to Bedford County. He previously served three years as the Deputy Superintendent of Moore County, NC Public Schools, a district with a size similar to Bedford County. He also served five years as Director of Elementary Education for Chesterfield County Public Schools.

His education career spans 30 years, including eight years as an elementary school teacher, eight years as an elementary school principal and 14 years as a central office administrator.

Bergin earned his B.A. in English Literature from the University of Notre Dame, a Master’s in Elementary Education from Butler University, post-graduate certification in Administration and Supervision from the University of Virginia, and a doctorate in Educational Leadership from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.

“While we have enjoyed the past six years along the coast, we look forward to once again having a home near the mountains,” Bergin said. “With family still residing in Lynchburg, we have frequented the area and are delighted to be able to live and work in Bedford County.”

School Board Chairman Jason Johnson said, “The School Board is excited to welcome Dr. Marc Bergin to Bedford County! Since starting his career as a classroom teacher, Dr. Bergin has worn many hats in K-12 education, but one thing has remained consistent throughout: his passion for kids. In all of our conversations, Dr. Bergin has emphasized the importance of keeping students at the center of our work as a school division. His work in school divisions-- both urban and rural--in Virginia and North Carolina has prepared him for this moment. We know that Dr. Bergin’s experience and vast knowledge of emerging research and educational best practices will allow him to take Bedford County Public Schools to the next level as a leader for public education in Central Virginia.”

Dr. Bergin will assume his new position with Bedford County Public Schools June 1. He succeeds Dr. Julia Rogers, who has been serving in an interim capacity since Dr. Doug Schuch left to take a job in Connecticut.

