Blacksburg wants citizens feedback on future residential housing types and densities

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The town is looking for more feedback from the community about the future of housing, but in this phase the town wants to focus on housing types and densities.

Over the next six weeks, the feedback will be used to help weigh the tradeoffs of potential approaches in order to select the most appropriate strategies to address local growth and housing availability.

When the conversation about affordable housing began, the town of Blacksburg got a lot of initial feedback. Respondents noted the cost of housing, housing supply, loss of small town feel and traffic congestion as the biggest challenges Blacksburg will face as it continues to grow.

“There were concerns though of student encroachment into family neighborhoods or permanent resident neighborhoods and wanting to control those things, so there was definitely. ‘Please let’s focus on permanent residents’ now instead of student housing developments,” said Kim Thurlow Blacksburg’s housing and community development initiatives manager.

People wanted to see more diverse housing focused around the workforce, young professionals, and senior single living.

“There was definitely the recognition of Virginia Tech’s growth and the role that that’s had on our housing market. The competition that is placed between students and investors on one side and lower- and middle-income families,” said Thurlow.

Now that the town knows residents’ concerns, they want to know what people want to see.

“To understand community preferences related to those things as well as community and neighborhood amenities will help us understand sort of the form of land use that, that is acceptable as we move forward over the next decade,” said Thurlow.

In the second phase, they hope to learn more of what residents want in the future.

“We’re hoping to narrow in on this next phase to get better sense of housing types and densities,” said Thurlow.

In phase three, they plan to start strategizing.

“It’ll help narrow down sort of our toolbox of strategies that we can employ in the community to tackle housing affordability and so it will be a menu of different options strategy options to get some feedback on those,” said Thurlow.

Town officials says the best way to give their input is on their online community engagement platform and website called Let’s Talk Blacksburg.

Residents can find a survey where they can list exactly what community and neighborhood amenities are most important to them.

