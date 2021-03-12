Advertisement

Christiansburg ice cream and treat shop re-opens for the spring and summer

Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 5:36 PM EST
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A long-time ice cream and treat shop in Christiansburg has officially re-open for the season.

Angie Hernández has owned the shop since 2016.

She says operating during the pandemic has not been easy but having the support of the community and the Latinas Network has helped in many ways.

Hernández encourages anyone who aims at being a business owner to keep pushing through.

“Just don’t give up because it has not been easy for me to be here today after all this years and start fresh this year a new beginning that’s how I see it every summer I’m like this is a new beginning can you say let’s start from zero and rebuild again,” said Angie Hernández the owner of Gardner’s Frozen Treats & The Grill.

Throughout the spring, the shop will be open Thursday thru Sunday from 3:00p until 8:00p.

