Crews extinguish Roanoke house fire

Crews work to put out house fire on Olive Avenue NW in Roanoke.
Crews work to put out house fire on Olive Avenue NW in Roanoke.(WDBJ Staff)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 8:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Crews from Roanoke Fire-EMS fought a house fire in the 2800 block of Olive Avenue NW.

Flames were reported about 8:30 p.m. Thursday, and crews found “heavy smoke and flames,” according to a fire department tweet. Crews were able to knock down the flames quickly.

Three people live in the home, but no one was inside at the time of the fire. No one was hurt, and a dog was also found safe.

The home is extensively damaged from the fire. The cause of the fire is not known.

