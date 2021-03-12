Advertisement

Free St. Patrick’s Day celebration coming to Roanoke’s STARCADE

The event, brought to you by “Zero Hunger Zero Waste,” asks that you grab two canned food items per person for free admission to your two-hour reserved period.
Courtesy the Roanoke STARCADE
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Join the free fun at the Roanoke STARCADE on Wednesday, March 17.

You can schedule a spot between 11:00 a.m. - 7:45 p.m. for the event, located on the second floor of Center in the Square (1 Market Square SE). The venue can be reached at 540-342-5747.

Click here for more on the STARCADE.

