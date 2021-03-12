Gleaning for The World holding second “Love Your Neighbor” donation event

CONCORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Gleaning for The World will hold its second “Love Your Neighbor” donation event to collect food and supplies for those in need.

The event will begin Tuesday, March 16 and run through Thursday, March 18, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. The organization will be collection nonperishable food and household supplies at Sam’s Club on Wards Road in Lynchburg.

Gleaning is looking for nonperishable foods, baby diapers and formula, pet food, feminine care items, paper products, detergents and household cleaning supplies. The organization says the collection event is a result of an increase in the number of people asking for help at local pantries and churches with food distributions.

“Several of our area partners who have feeding programs told us that the number of people they served in the last year has doubled. Others have told us their numbers have tripled,” said Jeane Smiley-Mason, Gleaning’s president.

The first “Love Your Neighbor” event was held in mid-February, but was cut short due to ice storms that left many in the area without power.

Once donations are collected, they will be distributed to local partners to help those in need in central Virginia. Online donations can be made here, and will be used to purchase more food for distribution.

Gleaning says it will also be accepting donations at Sam’s Club April 6-8.

